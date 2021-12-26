The East Central School Board members voted to accept the Pay levy increase of 2.95%, or $2,918,636 at their regular board meeting Monday, Dec. 13. No members of the public attended the Truth in Taxation hearing held that night.
The school district uses estimates to determine what their budget will be in 2022 as well as the number of students that will be enrolled at the school. The state uses a formula including local property values to decide what the levy for each school will be.
Jenny Nelson, school business manager, said that the state requires schools to divide their budgets into separate funds. EC has five, the general fund, food service, Community Service, One Day Bond/Construction fund and the Debt Service fund.
The General fund is the largest and includes the daily operating expenses for the district, including most employee salaries and benefits, supplies, transportation/bussing costs, technology and more.
At the end of the 2020-2021 fiscal year, the district was positive in all of the fund balances.
The General fund had $3,593,864 in the Unassigned fund, $2,004,555 in the Assigned fund and $1,547,600 in the Reserve fund.
A budget revision will be presented to the board in June 2022 and will include a variety of changes as contracts are settled, grants come in and other changes that have happened during that time.
