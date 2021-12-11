East Central School District will hold their Truth in Taxation Public Meeting Monday, Dec. 13 at 6 p.m. The board voted to approve the proposed tax levy at the maximum amount of 4.88% during a September meeting, which is down from 12.05% last year. The board can vote to keep the levy at the maximum or lower it, but they cannot increase the amount.
The increase is due to several changes, including the number of students, referendum market value, net tax capacity or levy adjustments from prior years, explained Jenny Nelson, business manager.
Residents should have received their 2022 Proposed Tax Statements in the mail in the last few weeks. At the bottom of the page is a list of local Proposed Property Taxes and Meetings for the location of the property. There is also a breakdown of the actual 2021 tax amount and the proposed 2022 tax increase or decrease for each entity such as county, city, school etc.
The property taxes are due in May and October of 2022.
“The amount of tax charged to each parcel is based on property values assessed in January 2021 by the county assessor,” said Nelson.
The Pay 2022 levy will be used for the school districts 2022-2023 fiscal year budget.
Residents are invited to speak about concerns due to the schools portion of the property taxes on their statement. A representative will be at the meeting to answer questions.
City of Sandstone Truth In Taxation public meeting will be held 6 p.m.Wednesday, Dec. 15 at City Hall.
