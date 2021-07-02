East Central School District is looking toward the future with the fiscal year 2022 budget, which begins July 21, 2021.
“The revenue budget is based on conservative projections and the expenditures are estimated with what we know at this time,” said Jenny Nelson, business manager. She said the budget is a roadmap to begin the next school year.
The estimated revenue for the upcoming budget is $12.5 million, while the estimated expenditure budget is $13 million, leaving a deficit of $500,000.
Nelson cautioned that the legislation is still working on their budget, so the school may receive funding that could offset the shortage.
The district typically expects about 750 students each year, but ended the 2021 school year with 720, leaving the district 30 students short.
Nelson said there are a variety of reasons for the drop, including a switch to homeschooling during the pandemic. The school receives roughly $9-10,000 per student.
Nelson said the school has the money in a savings account to cover the deficit if they do not receive more funding.
Another possible reduction of revenue is the loss of a state funded pre-kindergarten class with 38 students. The state agreed to fund the class for two years, ending with the 2021 school year. However, the state could agree to fund the program again.
“We’re waiting,” said Nelson. “Things look promising for additional funding.”
The legislature is slated to have their budget finalized by Wednesday, June 30.
