Masks will be optional in the school building, but a requirement on school buses due to a Federal mandate on public transportation, said Superintendent Andy Almos. Parents are urged to remind their children to bring their mask for the bus ride, but drivers will be prepared with masks for the first few days of school for students who forget. Parents who want their child to wear a mask during the school day should contact Almos. COVID-19 vaccinations will not be required for students or staff. Everything else will be business as usual, including students in classrooms.
Almos said Pine County Schools worked together with Pine County Public Health to coordinate a cohesive plan for all schools in the county. If the state makes mandate changes, the school will follow the guidelines accordingly.
“We are working closely with public health and state leaders to keep an eye on trends across our state,” said Almos.
In the event of a positive COVID-19 case, the district will conduct contact tracing. The district will ask PCPH for help if necessary. The person with the positive case will be required to quarantine for at least 10 days from onset of symptoms or a positive test.
One of the school district’s biggest priorities and challenges is to continue to navigate the ongoing pandemic that is now spanning three school years as they prepare for students’ arrival on Tuesday, Sept. 7.
