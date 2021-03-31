Pine City, Hinckley-Finlayson and East Central School Districts – along with the Saint Croix River Education District (SCRED) – will be purchasing the former Chris’ Food Center building in Pine City and installing the schools’ Vision program as part of a project with a total estimated cost of $4,033,009.
The SCRED website (www.scred.k12.mn.us) describes the Vision program as an educational program for students grades K-12 whose emotions or behaviors significantly impact their ability to make progress in a less restrictive setting. According to SCRED, the primary goal of the program is to provide social skills and educational support for students to acquire skills in all these areas and return to the mainstream school as soon as possible.
The Vision program is currently housed in Pine Plaza in downtown Pine City, but according to Pine City School Superintendent Curt Tryggestad, the Minnesota Department of Education notified the school districts and SCRED that the current space is too small and alternative options should be examined to meet the program needs. He also noted that the current lease in that location is up in July and it will not be available in the future.
“Thus, the program needs to be moved to another location beginning in the 2021-2022 school year,” Tryggestad said. He said that after careful consideration of many locations, options, and variables, the three school boards decided to move forward in a cooperative partnership with SCRED, to purchase the former Chris Foods’ building in Pine City and renovate the building to become the new home for the Vision program.
The total project amount – including the property purchase – that has been approved by the districts is $4,033,009. This will be funded through a lease purchase agreement that will be shared by the three school districts.
Tryggestad said that the three school districts have hired ICS Consulting to serve as the owner’s representative and help to oversee the planning, acquisition, design and construction oversight of the facility. He noted that construction will be open for bids from local contractors.
“The district’s hope this will be a long range solution and will serve our students for many years to come,” Tryggestad said. “By working together, we will make this program better, in a space designed to meet the needs of our students, and do so in an efficient and affordable approach for the taxpayers for all three districts.”
