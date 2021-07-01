Plump, juicy, red bursts of sweetness are ready for picking, eating, and making into tasty treats. That’s right, Spectrum Strawberry Farm in Carlton is now open for the fourth year.
The Bettendorf family from Duluth brought all 12 kids to help pick the tasty fruit.
“We love being outside together,” said Megan, one of the older siblings. The younger siblings work hard searching and picking the berries, stopping to examine one every so often.
Strawberry Steve Schulstrom and his wife Rita Vavrosky have worked hard to get the strawberry fields ready for customers, and Mother Nature finally cooperated with several inches of rain.
“Every year is different,” said Schulstrom. He added that he has learned a lot and become more efficient over the years, but the farm is still a lot of work.
Last year they asked customers and employees to wear masks, even on the hot days, said Schulstrom. He said everything went fairly smoothly.
The couple have hired workers (they still need a few more) as well as spent countless hours to irrigate and weed the huge garden to help the berries reach peak ripeness as quick as possible.
Vivrosky said one of her favorite parts of the business is the young employees. The crew of about 20 work hard in the fields to prepare it for the opening day. She said the teens begin to get nervous when they see the long line of cars with eager customers ready to pour into the parking area. She tells them to stay calm, everything will be fine.
“They all stood six inches taller at the end of the day,” said Vivrosky with a smile.
Spectrum officially opened Thursday, June 24, the earliest opening day since the Finks opened the strawberry farm over 30 years ago, according to Schulstrom. He said the warm spring followed by the rain helped ripen the berries quickly. Residents were eager to pick the berries, said Vavrosky. She said 105 cars had been parked by 9:15 a.m. They opened at 9 a.m. and closed at noon, after the berries were picked out.
The farm is a pick-your-own berry farm and the owners recommend calling 218-389-6265 before driving out as the times change.
