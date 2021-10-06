The search continues for Ashley L. Miller (Carlson), who has been missing since Friday, Sept. 24.
Pine County Sheriff Jeff Nelson said the status of the search is that it is ongoing as information comes in.
“We have searched areas by foot as well as using our drone when possible leads are identified,” Nelson said. “We have worked to identify possible ‘sightings’ as they have been called in. Burnett County in Wisconsin is also doing the same in their jurisdiction.”
Nelson said the Pine County Sheriff’s Office is actively working with Burnett County and the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension to follow up on any information as they receive it.
“Right now, the best thing the public can do is continue to call in any information they might have or any sightings that we can follow up on,” Nelson said. “Somebody knows where she is and what she is doing and we need people to contact us with anything they might think is relevant.”
Reported missing
On Sept. 27, the sheriff and the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension issued a statewide missing person alert for Ashley Carlson, age 33. Her last know location was east of Hinckley on Friday, Sept. 24.
According to the sheriff’s office, it is unknown what Carlson was last wearing or her direction and means of travel. She does not have her personal belongings with her.
Carlson is approximately five feet nine inches tall and weighs about 217 pounds. She has brown/auburn hair and her eye color is hazel.
‘We need help from the public’
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Pine County Sheriff’s Office at 320-629-8438, contact Crime Stoppers through the sheriff’s office website (www.co.pine.mn.us/departments/sheriff/index.php), or to reach out to Investigator Mikal Anton from the Burnett County Sheriff’s Office at 715-497-5648.
“We need help from the public to help bring Ashley home,” Nelson said. “We will continue to track down all information that comes in.”
