Thefts from residential mailboxes appear to be on the rise in Pine County, and law enforcement is warning residents against leaving any outgoing mail in their mailboxes.
In a Jan. 25 press release, the Pine County Sheriff’s Office issued a caution to those with mailboxes about leaving checks – or any other forms of payment – in any mailbox on the roadway. Deputies have responded to several reports of outgoing checks being stolen out of those residential mailboxes.
The checks can be altered and cashed, and the victims may not be aware of the theft until the rightful recipient notifies them of a late payment. The delay in reporting can make the identification process difficult at times. Over this past weekend, deputies recovered checks and then had to track down the owner as the theft had not been reported yet.
Pine County Sheriff Jeff Nelson said there was a wave of mail thefts up in the Sturgeon Lake area about a month ago. He said the most recent wave seems to be around Cross Lake and Pokegama Lake in the Pine City area.
“It does seem to have some sort of organization to it,” Nelson said
“I think that is part of the problem. It’s not just somebody grabbing a check and scratching out with an ink pen and making it look like a different amount or a different payee. There does seem to be some element of somebody having knowledge of what to do with it once they get it.”
“We have seen checks from outside of our area and all over the state that show up in one duffel bag ... with checks that are local,” said Nelson. “So, if it is not a person traveling the entire state, it certainly does seem to be where they’re potentially trading information or trading data.”
Nelson noted that the thefts are occurring only in residential mailboxes, not the official USPS mail drop-off boxes.
The sheriff’s office recommends that if a person needs to mail a check, they should take it directly to the U.S. Post Office.
If residents discover a payment was not received, they should notify their banking institutions and also report it to the Pine County Sheriff’s Office at 320-629-8380. If residents see suspicious activity around a mailbox, get a vehicle description and report the activity to the sheriff’s office at the phone number above.
Nelson said one of the dangers of the mail theft is the possibility of ID theft afterwards.
“I think that whole unknown and unrest that comes with, ‘Who’s got my information?’ ‘What might happen next?’ That kind of lingers for quite a while. It doesn’t have to be, ‘There’s one check out there, that one cleared and now I’m OK.’ Are they going to use that information? Is it going to show up in three years? That to me is part of the ongoing issue with this.”
