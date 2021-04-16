A Sandstone area seventh grade student took on the challenge of staying focused during the pandemic.
Since the early spring of 2020, Kaitlyn Tyson has been preparing two piano solos to play by memory for the NFMA music festival. The festival is held in Duluth, Minn.
The National Teachers Music Association is an American non-profit professional organization for the support of growth and development of professional music teachers, numbering over 22,000 members in 50 states and their students.
This festival provides an opportunity to perform and receive an evaluation, but yet stays non competitive.
This year added more challenges to accomplish with no contact and online lessons only. Students were expected to submit all performances to NFMA.
It’s quite an amazing accomplishment to be able to receive the highest mark while overcoming the many obstacles.
Kaitlyn was one of two students to receive a superior rating.
Tyson is currently a piano student of Margaret Christensen in Askov.
