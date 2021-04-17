Prom and sporting events will happen this spring, but with a pandemic twist.
Due to COVID-19 restrictions, prom will continue with the traditional grand march, dinner and dance, but with social distancing and wearing masks.
The dance portion is shortened from the traditional three hours to one and a half hours, said Brian Masterson, Hinckley-Finlayson high school principal. He explained the social distancing will be impossible if the normal amount of students attend the event. At this time there are 44 students signed up, down from the average of 100 students most years.
“We’re going to do the best we can to get the kids out on the dance floor for a few songs,” Masterson told board members at the meeting Monday, April 12.
He said parents will have an opportunity to take photos before the grand march.
Spring Fling week is April 19-23 and prom is Saturday, April 24.
Masterson said student attendance at the high school level is encouraging. He said as of April 1, 2020 there were 378 students compared to 411 this year.
Hinckley Elementary School attendance is down slightly from 486 students at this time last year, to 468 this year. Finlayson Elementary School follows the slight downward trend with 71 students this April, compared to 79 last year. Empower has held steady with 27 students both years.
Bonnie Scullard said 47 students continue to distance learn at this time. Several families will continue to keep their children home until the mask mandate is lifted, while others are waiting until the children are vaccinated, said Scullard.
EXTRA STUDENT SUPPORT
With many students struggling during distance learning, schools are looking for ways to help them catch up. Hinckley is offering a variety of options, from Check In and Check Out, Problem Solving Team, 9th Grade Academy and Study Hall Restrictions. Students can take advantage of structured programs narrowly tailored for specific classes. The 9th Grade Academy helps students struggling in English, Math, Science and organizational skills. The Homework club is open to all students after school from 3:10-5:30 p.m. on Mondays, Tuesdays and Thursdays. The Problem Solving Team meets every other Wednesday to discuss students in the RTI process. They help students with both academics and behavior. For more information contact the principal.
SPORTS
Spring sports are underway. Athletes and spectators are required to wear masks and social distance for outdoor sports, said Masterson. He explained that each team must have their own porta potty at each event and parents must sign up on a list in advance if they are planning to attend sporting events. New this spring is a COVID-19 events supervisor at some sporting events, basically a mask enforcer. Parents are also not allowed to eat sunflower seeds at sporting events this year.
There is still a need for umpires for some levels as well as bus drivers.
“A huge struggle for us is enough bus drivers for games,” Masterson said. He said other schools are also struggling and games may be canceled due to the shortage.
