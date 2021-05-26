Several students sit or stand at stations wearing an oculus (a virtual reality headset) as they grab at the air or wave an empty paint sprayer towards a computer station set up in the East Central School gymnasium, Monday, May 17.
Dominic Depaulis, a junior, moves joysticks back and forth as he steps on pedals to try to coordinate his movements on the Caterpillar simulator. He slowly moves the bucket and successfully sets it on the ground as his classmates stand behind him and quietly watch.
Students in grades nine through 12 also used an industrial paint simulator, a welding simulator and a mechanics simulator provided by Big Ideas, a mobile classroom.
Big Ideas offers students the opportunity to try their hand at different trade jobs on the simulators without leaving the school, said Andrew Kish, event manager. He said there is a shortage of workers for trade jobs and the company hopes the event helps to spark an interest in students. Kish said he was affected by the shortage of younger trades workers when he struggled to find employees for his welding company a few years ago. He said people working trade jobs earn very good wages.
The students watched with rapt attention as their fellow classmates practiced painting and welding a straight line.
An instructor at each station gave feedback to help the students improve.
Keep going in a smooth and continuous motion, said Joe, an instructor at the industrial painting booth. He said that a non-stop motion improves the quality of the end product as well as the efficiency of the painter.
Kish said industrial painters have several job options, including specialty painting in the military.
The students said they enjoyed using the simulators. Depaulis plans to work in the auto mechanics field after graduating. Julia Fornengo said she is considering some type of forestry work but is keeping her options open.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.