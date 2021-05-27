East Central students were happy to have a little bit of normal after a rollercoaster ride of cancelled events in the last year.
Ten students were involved with the spring play “Three Nightmares” by Stephen Gregg.
Play director Mike Hertenstein said the students did two of the three nightmares, Wake-Up Call and One Lane Bridge.
According to dramaticpublishing.com, there are three thrillers with each one becoming scarier than the last.
Jim, played by sophomore Austin Clennon, had several nightmares in Wake-Up Call, according to the website. He dreamed his girlfriend wanted to poison her dad, his mom gave him bad news, and his girlfriend offered him suspicious milk. A confused Jim struggles to tell the difference between his dreams and reality.
“I picked this play because I thought the kids would have fun with the crazy twists and turns the nightmares take,” said Hertenstein.
Several students agreed that the script was different from past school plays.
“After I read it the first time, I sat down and just thought, “wow”,” said Clennon. He played Jim in the first act and Eli in the second act.
“It was out of my comfort zone,” said senior Emma Jansen. She played Jim’s mother as well as a 911 operator.
Cecelia Shervheim said she found the play entertaining.
The play opened for one night only with limited seating. It was live streamed for those not able to attend in person.
