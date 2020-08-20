Severe summer storms caused damage across Minnesota on Friday, Aug. 14, and Pine County was no exception .
The Pine County Sheriff’s Office received reports of power lines and trees down in the Brook Park, Hinckley, Sandstone, Bruno, and Sturgeon Lake areas, and noted that area fire departments were out assisting with safety efforts in the aftermath of the storm.
The National Weather Service received reports of trees of up to 10 inches diameter broken and blown down near Sandstone, trees falling on Highway 61 between Willow River and Rutledge, live trees uprooted in Finlayson, and falling trees damaging property in Kerrick and Sturgeon Lake. No injuries were reported.
East Central Energy reported that 6,700 members lost power during the storm, in an area stretching from St. Cloud and approaching Superior, Wisconsin, with the hardest-hit areas near Isle and Sandstone.
In a press release, ECE said crew members worked through the night to restore power, but progress was slow due to the number of individual outage incidents. By 10 a.m. Saturday, outages had been reduced to 700. All but a handful of outages were restored by 9 p.m. Saturday evening.
“Our crews were supported by neighboring utilities and contractors,” shared Phil Beaupre, System Control Manager. “Thankfully, our members know to stay away from downed power lines and to call them in immediately.”
“We understand the frustration that outages can bring for our members,” said President/CEO Justin Jahnz. “I’m proud of the work employees do every day and during storms.”
Though the storms caused serious damage in Pine County, the worst hit areas were elsewhere in the state.
The National Weather Service reported that drone footage after the storm showed tornado damage to a stand of trees and outbuildings in the Aitkin area. Also, according to the National Weather Service, there were at least five tornadoes spotted in or near Spicer, Brownton, Glencoe, Crystal and at the Kandiyohi/Meeker county line, snapping trees and causing serious property damage along the way.
