Halloween fun combines with nature education at Osprey Wilds Environmental Learning Center from 3-6 p.m. on Saturday, Oct 23. The Creatures of the Night is a family friendly event that includes a half mile hike for all ages. This is the second year that staff and volunteers will dress in costumes, such as a spider, coyote or a witch and share history, facts and myths about various creatures, said Carly Gelderman, communications coordinator. They will add new creatures to change it up from last year’s event.
She said one of the fun facts they learned last year is that bats are not blind and can see in the dark.
“They find and eat bugs in the dark using echolocation and can eat up to 1200 mosquitoes an hour,” Gelderman said. She added that it is more of a walk than a hike and easy for people of all ages.
Hikers are invited to warm up by the bonfire with a warm drink after the hike. A group of wildlife ambassadors will have live animals for people to learn more about at the end of the event.
Children under 16 need to be accompanied by an adult. Children four years and under are free, ages 5-12 are $5 and ages 13 and up are $10. Registration and payment are required by Wednesday, Oct. 20. Visit the website or call 320-245-2648 for more information. Address is 54165 Audubon Dr. Sandstone, Minn.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.