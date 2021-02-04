While Mary was in the hospital, she wanted us to get a thank you out to everyone (these are her words) obituary to follow. A celebration of life will be held in the spring/summer of 2021
Thank you to all of my friends and family for all of the well wishes of love and support. Your kindness and thoughtfulness is appreciated more than you will ever know. There isn’t a way for me to thank each of you individually. Each of you have touched my heart in different ways. Every little bit of input you had in my life has made a difference, and I have been able to draw from those experiences. Thank you for keeping me in your thoughts and prayers and for all your well wishes.
-Mary Thorvig
