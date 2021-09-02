On September 1, 1894 Hinckley and the surrounding areas were engulfed by a firestorm we now know as the Great Hinckley Fire. Although there were many tragic stories that day there were a few amazing stories of survival.
On that fateful day in 1894 Minnie Samuelson and John DeRosier were preparing to exchange wedding vows at Minnie’s family home (John and Hattie Samuelson’s) near Skunk Lake. Family and friends were gathered to share in the couple’s happy day. Inside the home final preparations were being carried out, there was conversation, joking, laughing and loud music. No one could hear or was prepared for what was happening outside.
Just an hour before the wedding ceremony was to begin, the fire hit, and hit all at once, dropping out of the sky and igniting all of the house. The fire sucked the air from the parlor and those who moments earlier were celebrating, laughing and joking were screaming and pushing for the door. Outside they realized the severity of the situation as they were surrounded by flames. Someone screamed “The root cellar can save us!” The wedding party and their guests all rushed for the nearby root cellar slamming the door and locking it behind them.
They would soon realize their decision may cost them their lives. Inside the root cellar it was nearly complete darkness, with the exception of the orange glow from the flames that could be seen under the door. It was hot and getting hotter with each passing moment and people were bumping into one another and some even falling down. The flames licking at the door caused it to smoke, char and pieces began falling off.
The crowd moved towards the back wall when someone felt something cold and wet behind them. It was a large milk can, there were 20 all together, full of fresh milk from the Samuelson’s cows. The cans were brought to the door and they used their hands to ladle milk on to the door where it burned. The smell of scorched milk filled the air inside the root cellar, but they continued splashing the door, keeping it intact.
As the fire roared outside it baked the earth that covered the root cellar. It quickly grew more and more unbearable and the group began pouring milk on each other. In the book “Eld-Cyklonen” one of the survivors is quoted as saying “I have always detested the stench of scorched milk, but in this cellar we inhaled it through our nostrils as the most precious perfume.”
The members of the wedding party all survived that day in the root cellar. The next day they boarded one of the rescue trains to Duluth. Three days later, on September 4, 1894 Minnie Samuelson and John Derosier were married in the Bethel Meeting Hall. The bride wore a dress given to her by the ladies of Duluth with orange blossoms and a veil in her hair. The ceremony was performed by the Reverend C.C. Salter, Duluth’s Chief of Police stood in as the best man. Many other fire survivors witnessed the couple exchange their vows and sat down with them at a wedding feast feeling lucky to be alive.
