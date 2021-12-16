Have you purchased your Christmas tree this year? If not, it could prove to be difficult. Many tree farms/growers in the area are running out of trees for the 2021 season.
In a Facebook post, Happy Land Tree Farm in Sandstone announced they were closing for the season this past weekend. This seems to be the theme for most tree growers in the area.
“We are closing almost a week earlier than normal,” Myra Olson of Happy Land Tree Farms said in an email. “It was a very hard decision to make. We wanted to be sure everyone who wanted a tree received one, so we did our best to get the word out in time.”
One reason for this may be the pandemic, more people are wanting real trees and the family experience. Another issue, according to Olson, is the 2009 recession caused many growers to be unable to plant the amount of trees they had in other years.
Growers have to plan at least 10 years out when they are planting. Fairfield Tree Farm, located in Rock Creek, also closed their season early. Their small farm sold out of trees the first weekend.
“We sold double the amount of trees from what we did in previous years. Because of the large sales last season and slower than normal growth this year due to drought conditions, we had a limited supply of trees ready for this season. We let our customers know that via social media, and we sold over 300 trees in 3 days,” said the owners in a statement.
Both Happy Land and Fairfield also said they needed to end the season so they could preserve their stock for upcoming years as well.
Frye Tree Farms in Hinckley, as well as Snake River Farms located north of Pokegema Lake in Pine City, are still open and have trees available. Snake River Farms is open weekends from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Frye’s will be open until next Monday, December 20.
