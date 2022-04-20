Pine County Dispatch received a call about a number of gunshots at a residence on Cedar Creek Road, southeast of Hinckley, Minn. Shortly thereafter, dispatch received a call from a resident of the property, reporting they had been shot. Deputies responded and discovered two adult male victims. Both individuals live on the property in separate residences. Both victims had gunshot wounds, and a witness at the property identified they had shot each other. Both individuals were airlifted to metro area hospitals, have undergone surgery for their injuries, and are expected to survive. There were no other victims discovered and law enforcement did not discharge their weapons.
The MN BCA Mobile Crime Scene Team responded to assist in the processing of the scene. The Pine County Sheriff’s Office was also assisted by the MN State Patrol, Mille Lacs Tribal Police, Essentia Ambulance and the Hinckley Fire Department.
The investigation into what led up to this incident is ongoing.
