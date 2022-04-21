Pine Technical and Community College hosted the U.S. Assistant Secretary of Commerce Alejandra Y. Castillo on Tuesday, April 12. Castillo took part in round table discussions centered around supporting workforce initiatives at the college and later had a tour of the college. The visit included tours of the recently updated spaces and meetings with staff and faculty to learn more about the industry partnerships and unique learning models that PTCC has implemented.
The visit also included Minnesota State Chancellor, Dr. Devindar Malhotra, Assistant Commissioner of the MN Department of Employment and Economic Development Mark Majors, Pine County Administrator David Minke, East Central Regional Development Commission Director, Bob Voss, and Initiative Foundation Director, Matt Varilek. Others attending this visit were staff from senators Klobuchar and Smiths office along with Congressman Pete Stauber’s office.
This was an opportunity for the U.S. Assistant Secretary for Economic Development to see firsthand how the Federal EDA investments have helped support Pine Technical and Community College and the region. Pine Technical and Community College has been awarded multiple EDA grants and is in final consideration for a $5 million construction match grant for their Technical/Trade labs expansion currently under consideration in the Minnesota Legislature.
“Finding people to work with me has been hard,” noted Mans. “So it’s kind of a selfish reason to team up with the college to help with labor. This has been a grea facility to work out of.”
“The EDA has been a critical partner for Pine as we continue to innovate and build new pathways to the high wage jobs in our region,” said Pine Technical & Community College President Joe Mulford. “The federal investments help Pine provide a very personal college experience with some of the best technology and flexible learning environments out there.”
PTCC is the fastest growing college in Minnesota, and these investments help support that growth and new opportunities. Participants toured the new Construction Technology program area and additionally visited with faculty in the Automation Technology program.
Jacob Mans, a Hinckley native and owner of Field Works at the Innovation Center at PTCC, shared about his partnership with the college and how students have attributed to his workforce. Mans has an architecture degree from Harvard University and uses his knowledge to create small housing units at the Innovation Center at the PTCC campus.
