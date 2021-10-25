The jobless rate for Pine County ticked down a fraction of a percentage point to 3.6% in August. According to a recent report released by the Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development (DEED), this puts Pine County’s unemployment at the lowest point yet in 2021 – and among the lowest on record for the month.
With a labor force of 14,543, there were 14,014 employed and 529 unemployed in Pine County this past August.
From 2020 to 2021
COVID had a major impact on unemployment in 2020, and in August 2020 the unemployment rate stood at 7.5% – which still was well below the year’s highest unemployment rate of 12.1% in April 2020.
Unemployment dropped to a low of 4.2% in October 2020, then climbed to 8.8% in January and February of 2021. It fell in March and April, hitting 4.5% in May 2021. It jogged up to 4.7% in June, then dropped a full percentage point to 3.7% in July and to 3.6% in August.
DEED data shows that unemployment in Pine County traditionally rises in winter and early spring, then falls through summer and into fall. Though the COVID pandemic upset that trend in 2020, it appears to have reasserted itself in 2021.
Historically low
The August 2021 unemployment rate for Pine County is among the lowest on record for August – the third lowest, in fact.
Going back through DEED unemployment data on Pine County – which starts in 1999 – the 3.6% rate for August 2020 has been surpassed only by a 3.5% unemployment rate in August 2000 and a 3.2% unemployment rate in August 2018.
The highest-ever recorded Pine County unemployment rate was 16.4% in February 1991. The lowest Pine County unemployment rate on record was 2.6% in September 2018.
Regional comparison
How did Pine County fare compared to neighboring counties this August? In Chisago County, the rate was 3.2%. In Carlton County, the rate was 3.4%. In Aitkin County, Isanti County and Kanabec County the rate was 3.5%.
State and nation
DEED reports unemployment rate dipped slightly to 3.8% in Minnesota in August, while the U.S. unemployment rate fell to 5.2%.
