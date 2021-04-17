The East Central School Resource Officer enjoys getting to know students of all ages in the school. Some days the SRO chaperones school events, while other days he educates students on the realities of life if they begin to stray towards undesirable behavior.
“I’m not here to enforce school rules,” said Deputy Zak Vork. “I’m here to keep kids safe.
Vork, 30, keeps a high visibility profile at the school to help students feel comfortable approaching him. He attends after school events such as football games and school dances as well as working with school staff with student issues during the day. Vork visits with both elementary and high school students during lunch and between classes to help build trust.
“We see the SRO as an educator coupled with a law enforcement background,” explained Superintendent Andrew Almos. “Their primary job is to keep students and staff safe at school.”
Vork is in his fourth year as part time SRO at the school as well as with the Pine County Sheriff’s Department. He spent the previous four years at other law enforcement agencies.
EC has employed a part time SRO for eight years, according to Almos.
During a non-pandemic year Vork spends four or five hours a day at the school. Vork responded to approximately 10 calls that were recorded with the sheriff’s department, even though students have not been in the building continuously as the school bounces between distance, hybrid and in school learning models this year. The biggest issue Vork deals with is vaping and e-cigarettes, whether in a pandemic year or not.
He said the school staff handles most of the issues. In those instances Vork talks to the students and staff and the incidents do not get reported to the sheriff’s department. He also discusses possible consequences with the student if the undesirable behavior continues.
“The SRO is not a disciplinarian,” Almos said. “School based discipline is the school staff’s responsibility. The SRO is here to help address issues that might cross the line of criminal conduct. We try very hard to avoid charging kids with crimes for behavior that is typical of developing children.” He said he believes kids should be able to make mistakes and not end up in the justice system.
“I’m not here to get anyone in trouble,” Vork said. “I’m invested in our community. I live here.”
Vork said he has dealt with only a handful of serious incidents such as assaults or threats during his time as SRO.
The COVID-19 roller coaster ride also affects Vork’s ability to interact with the students and get to know them. He said this year he noticed several students that he doesn’t know by name. In a normal year students come to him with a problem or just to say hi. Several students have asked how they can get a job as an SRO or into law enforcement. This year has been quieter.
The elementary students are in school learning model and high school students are back in school as of Tuesday, April 6.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.