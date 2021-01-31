Mass starts are unamassed, bell-ringing spectators are discouraged from gathering downtown and snotsicled skier embraces of kranskullas at the finish line are strictly off-limits.
Mora’s annual Vasaloppet USA, which is typically a celebration of Nordic skiing and the international relationships it fosters will take place this year, but will look very different during the global coronavirus pandemic.
“It’s been heartbreaking because there are so many things we’ve had to leave out,” said Vasaloppet USA Board President Jon Larson.
“One of the reasons the race was established was to bring people downtown in the winter, but now we’re telling people to come, ski then go home,” Larson said, without gathering for celebrations, or packing local hotels, restaurants and other businesses.
Vasaloppet organizers aren’t expecting any of their usual visitors from other countries as COVID-19 safety measures complicate international travel.
The main ski races have in-person participation caps of 250 skiers for each of the four races (the Team race is canceled for 2021) which will be spread out over two days: February 13-14. Even the soup stops, a hallmark of Mora’s volunteer spirit and hospitality, are being altered to offer only beverages (no food) and minimize person-to-person contact. Skiers also have the choice of participating virtually rather than in-person. For more information or to register, visit vasaloppet.us.
The peripheral events and activities surrounding the weekend like dinners, live music, dancing, art shows, auctions, and others have either been canceled or gone virtual.
“We’ve made every effort to make this a safe event,” Larson said. Vasaloppet event plans have been reviewed positively by Kanabec County Public Health.
Larson said that the event will have a little less of the exciting, celebratory atmosphere, but skiers have been supportive and understanding. Registrations for the race including in-person and virtual registrations are about on par with previous years.
Vasaloppet USA has coordinated with other large ski races in the Midwest to share ideas and problem solve. Larson said this has been a silver-lining to problems caused by the pandemic. The collaboration has strengthened their relationships, which Larson believes will last in the future and lead to more cross-promotion of events and skiing in general.
“The more people that ski, the better,” he said.
Next year is the Vasaloppet’s 50th anniversary. Larson said he was feeling hopeful that Vasaloppet events could proceed unhindered by then.
Vasaloppet Events ahead
Saturday, Feb. 6: Moraloppet Ski for the Cause
The annual Moraloppet Ski for the Cause will be held Feb. 6 at the Nordic Center at 10:30 a.m.
Registration is online only and is currently open until 10:15 a.m. race day. Bib pick up begins at 9:30 a.m. for 21km and 10.5km race distances, plus the 5km tour.
The Moraloppet Ski for the Cause is a fundraising event benefiting the Dr. Susan Love Research Foundation. For more information and to register go to vasaloppet.us
Saturday, Feb. 6: Miniloppet
The Vasaloppet children’s race, ages 13 and under, will be held on a new day and date. Due to COVID-19 guidelines, space to hold the Miniloppet was no longer available during Vasaloppet’s race weekend.
New Date: Saturday, Feb. 6, following the Moraloppet Ski for the Cause event at the Vasaloppet Nordic Center.
Registration is online only, and is currently open until 1:15 p.m. race day for distances of 1.5km, 4km, and 7km. Bib pick up begins at 12:30 p.m., with race start at 1:30 p.m.. Completion medals will be awarded at the finish line. Visit vasaloppet.us to register
Main races Feb 13-14:
The start of the four main Vasaloppet races will be “Open Trak” style based on chip times starting when skiers cross the starting line. Each race will have a starting period between an hour to an hour-and-a-half. Further, skiers will be assigned starting time windows to prevent everyone wanting to start at the earliest possible start time and creating a long, crowded queue. This is not a wave start.
There will be “Elite Starts” for the Vasa, Dala and Classic races for competitive skiers. Elite starts will be one wave start limited to 25 skiers for each race.
Saturday, Feb. 13: In-person Vasa and Dala races
The Vasa (freestyle 50km) race will start in the morning and the Dala (freestyle 34km) about noon.
Sunday, Feb. 14: In-person Classic and Bell Ringer
The Classic races (44km and 20km) and will start in the morning. The Bell Ringer (freestyle 13km) starts Sunday around noon.
Virtual Vasaloppet Jan. 30-Feb. 14.
Skiers can participate in the Vasa, Dala, Classic or Bell Ringer races virtually. Skiers may ski the Virtual Vasaloppet on any trail and time of their choosing between January 30 and February 14, 2021. Nordic Center trails are not available for virtual races Feb. 12-14. For more information or to register, visit vasaloppet.us.
Skijoring March 13
The annual Skijoring Race is not being hosted by Vasaloppet, but the Mora Ski Club. This year’s 5km and 10km skijoring races will take at Nordic Center on March 13.
Due to COVID, the event will be timed by volunteers with a staggered start. Participants can start anytime between 9 a.m. and 11 a.m.
Fat Tire March 14
The annual Fat Tire Bike Race is not being hosted by Vasaloppet, but the Mora Ski Club on Sunday March 14. This event will be on in the trail system at the Nordic Center area in Mora. Due to COVID restrictions, the event will be self-timed through Webscorer. There will be three distances: approximately 12 km, 24 km, or 36 km.
There will be a well marked course for riders to race on from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
