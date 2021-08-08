Fifty four years ago on August 3, 1967, the parents of Private 1st Class Raymond A. Youngberg received a telegram from the Marine Corps stating their son had been shot while serving in Vietnam the day before.
A 1966 graduate of Askov High School, Youngberg joined the Marines in September of that year. He went to boot camp and infantry training at Camp Pendleton in San Diego and then went straight over to Vietnam. He was required to sign a waiver in order to be able to go because two of his brothers were already over there fighting in the war.
Youngberg was on foot patrol in the southern part of Vietnam when he was shot in the chest. “I went back to warn the others of a booby trap when I felt something hot hit me,” said Youngberg. “I looked down and saw the blood, told them about the trap and went down.”
Youngberg spent 7 days at a hospital in Danang, from there he went to Yokoshuka, Japan for two months and on to Okinawa for another month before being sent back to his unit in Vietnam. He spent a total of 13 months in country.
After Vietnam, he went on to be a rifle instructor at Camp Pendleton and also worked security at Lake Mead Naval base before finishing his career as a guard at the Norfolk Naval base.Youngberg now works with the Disabled American Veterans and still lives in the Askov area.
