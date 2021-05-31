“Just thinking of Memorial Day makes me tear up,” said Army Veteran Janelle Jorgensen. “For me, it’s a day we stop and reflect, honor and mourn all of the lives lost while serving in the military.”
The 42 year old Willow River resident served as an Army Specialist 1998-2001 with the 497th Transportation company at Fort Lewis Army Base, Washington. She became a light wheel diesel mechanic.
Jorgensen said the unit trained for two months in the Mojave Desert in southwestern California and southern Nevada in case they were deployed overseas. The unit practiced hiding vehicles and protecting equipment and people as well as loading and unloading vehicles on a Navy ship.
Jorgensen left the military to start a family in 2001.
