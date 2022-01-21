A burst of excitement followed by an adrenaline rush keeps Gavin Mlaskoch coming back to the race track.
Gavin, 17, took first place in the 21st Vintage World Championship Snowmobile Race in Eagle Lake, Wisc. earlier this month.
“It felt great,” Gavin said. “It’s fun but it can be a headache because stuff breaks down easily. I love it.”
Last year they had issues with the vintage racing sled and he took second place.
The Mlaskoch family races, repairs and collects snowmobiles. The Willow River family has brought the trophy home many times since they began racing the deep purple 1971 Viking 340 in 2013.
His brother, Wesley and uncle Brady also placed first several times with the speedy sled.
Gavin began riding at a young age and started racing about four years ago. He also works on a variety of small engines, including snowmobiles and dirt bikes. He said he wins the majority of the races he enters, so was frustrated by the second place in Eagle River last year.
“It’s usually reliable but it can be a little more fragile because it is vintage,” Gavin said.
Gavin’s dad, Brad, said the machine has been in the family for about 10 years.
“It’s a lot of time, money and work to keep it going,” Brad said. “The win was nice and I guess you could say luck.”
Wesley, Brad and Isaiah Leikam are members of Gavin’s pit crew and ensures his sled is running properly and race ready. They transport it with a dolly from the pit to the oval track and cheer him on once the race is underway.
Gavin also plays center with the Moose Lake Rebels hockey team.
