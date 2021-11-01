Many veterans in Pine County utilize the Veterans Services van for transportation to medical appointments.
Army veteran, Dan Larson, 73, said the van service is important for veterans.
“Most of us can’t afford to drive to the VA,” Larson said. Larson has used the service off and on for many years. The Sandstone resident said he took the van once a month for a while, but currently uses the service once every six months.
About 100 Pine County veterans take advantage of the low cost service, said Mindy Sandell, veterans services officer. “We’re in desperate need of volunteers to drive the county van,” Sandell said. “They don’t need to be a veteran, they just need to have a valid driver’s license and be able to pass a physical.
Dennis O’Brien is a Navy Veteran. He enjoys driving the van and meeting fellow veterans.
“I also do it as a service for veterans who may not be able to drive themselves,” O’Brien said. He said his family has a long history of military service and he felt it was his duty to help others.
For more information or to volunteer to drive the van visit the Pine County Veterans Services website or call 320-216-4250.
