The train chugs down the track through Sturgeon Lake, Willow River, Groningen and others, then through Hinckley and Pine City as it continues towards the Twin Cities. Another train zips past Nickerson, the Askov water tower, the track over the quarry in Sandstone and continues to head south.
The Great Northern and Northern Pacific train lines not only ran through Pine County, they were huge competitors, said Spencer Stone, a volunteer in the Train Room at the Pine County Historical Society Museum in Askov. Stone, 77, lives in Sturgeon Lake and joins two other volunteers Tuesday mornings to look over the 18’X30’ HO scale model railroad representing Pine County in the mid 20th century. The trains were making the change from running on steam to running on diesel fuel during that time, Stone explained. Many volunteers over the years painstakingly created miniature towns, including a replica of downtown Askov in the 1950s. Another scene shows a parade marching down main street in Pine City. The hand painted background featuring the different seasons of Minnesota was done by the art club.
Rolly Johnson, 92, worked for the railroad for 42 years. The Bruno resident said he began working as a telegraph operator in 1949 at the Moose Lake depot.
“I went to train school in Minneapolis to learn how to telegraph,” Johnson said. He also sold tickets and performed other office duties as needed. He said he saw an advertisement for the Pine County Railroad Club shortly after the museum opened. He decided to join and has been working on the model railroad since.
“A railroad is never done,” Johnson said with a chuckle. He built the Askov mainstreet buildings from an old photo. He also went online to find authentic exteriors of the time and downloaded and attached them. He said it took about a year to complete the project.
Todd Liljedahl, 67, grew up watching the trains on the tracks near his home. He joined the volunteers about a year ago. He spends most of his time working on the scenery of the set. He said most of the items are donated to the museum, while donations are used to purchase others such as rail cars and engines. Stone said the cars cost around $25-30 each and a good steam engine can cost up to $500.
The volunteers continue to work on the details of the set. Besides working on the scenery, they also plan to add details to the Sandstone Quarry area. They are looking for old photos of Willow River and Sturgeon Lake downtown areas from about 1950-1960 to recreate those towns.
For more information on the Train Room, to donate items or to join the Pine County Railroad Club, call the museum at 320-838-1607.
