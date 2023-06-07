The wood siding is going up and the inside is roughed in. The top of the structure will feature a sail that unfurls into a large outdoor movie screen.
Mike Tischler, owner/operator of Tiny Estate Builders, LLC never expected that he would be building a ship. The Willow River residents’ current project is a Viking ship tiny home for a Twin Cities couple, Thomas Hynes and Elana Mercurio.
“Everything is the same, just on a smaller scale,” said Tischler. “It’s easier to deal with.”
Hynes and Mercurio won a contest through Airbnb to build a unique tiny home. They brainstormed to come up with a uniquely Minnesotian idea and landed on a Viking ship to honor both the football team and their Scandinavian heritage. The ship even has a name, the Knarr House.
There were tens of thousands of entries from around the world, according to airbnb.com. The winning ideas stood out for their unique and inspiring design, sustainable consideration and novel ways of offering immersive guest experiences, according to the website.
Hynes and Mercurio both majored in design, him in industrial and her in interior, although neither currently work in the field. They decided to take on the challenge and entered the three step process before winning.
Each winner received up to $100,000 to bring their project to fruition and be ready to host guests by Aug. 1, 2023.
They hired Tischler and borrowed a shop outside of Hinckley to build the large structure. First they purchased a specially built trailer from Oregon. Hynes drew the blueprint and they tweaked the plan several times as they worked on the project. Mercurio is excited about the interior details, including finishing touches such as Viking decor.
“It’s amazing to see it come to life from a hand drawing on the computer,” said Hynes.
Not only does the couple want the ship to look authentic, it must also meet all building regulations.
Tischer said that the project is similar to working on a normal size house except for a lot of the structure is slightly angled to look like a boat, although he was surprised to see how large the building was once he finished the framing. He said working on the smaller structures is easier on him as he ages and this project has the added benefit of being a little different than the average house.
“I love the challenge of doing something different,” said Tischler. “I actually had to think because everything has an angle on this project. It was fun to go to work and be challenged by something.”
He explained that everything from the outside walls to hanging the kitchen cabinets is different because of the curve of the walls and needs a little extra thought before he starts each section.
Hynes and Mercurio travel from the cities to help work on the project when they can get time off of work.
They plan to complete most of the inside finishing details themselves.
They said that the biggest surprise was the cost of supplies. The couple used up the winnings and has dipped into their savings to complete the tiny house. They plan to recoup the money when they rent the ship out on Airbnb, per the contest requirement.
“I am excited to see it come to life and know it will really happen,” said Mercurio.
The couple recently spent a day in Hinckley helping put up the shiplap cedar siding. Tischer said the siding should be completed next week.
His favorite part of the tiny house is the rooftop deck.
“It’s gonna be really cool to go up there and sit,” said Tischer.
He added that the project is on schedule and expects to complete it by the end of July deadline.
Currently Hynes and Mercurio do not have a location for their ship to land and are searching for a place to settle. Mercurio said that they have been looking around the area and may also look into the Brainerd area.
Other winners include a variety of visions such as a giant tortoise glass shell for stargazing, portable cheese wedge-shaped cabins in Wisconsin, a luxury bubble on top of a mountain in Australia and a livable giant coconut made from mud and coconut coir in the tropical region of Chiang Mai in Thailand as well as many more. To see more current and past winners visit Airbnbs OMG! Contest website.
