The Denham/Sturgeon Lake American Legion Post 361 donates much to the community, including about $3,500 in scholarships a year, the Willow River football scoreboard, bikes for the Sturgeon Lake National Night Out, Mercy Hospital Lights of Love and more.
The only request they have of the community is for veterans to join the organization. Three years ago there were 82 members, this year there are 57, said Wally Sarvela, membership coordinator. The age range is about 60-90.
Several members said they would like to see Gulf War veterans and other younger veterans join the organization and carry on the tradition of giving in the community.
“My country asked me to sign up and I did it,” said George Newham, Army veteran. He said he was drafted in 1966 as a newlywed of only a few weeks. He said he has now been married for 55 years.
“We signed up to serve our country,” said John Wielinski, Airforce veteran who served 1970-1975. Both veterans said when the American Legion later asked them to join, they signed up and hope younger veterans will do the same.
They said they are also short members willing and able to participate in the Honor Guard during funerals and for Memorial Day events.
One member said he appreciates the public support for veterans now because it was not there when he left the service decades ago.
Any interested veteran is invited to stop by the monthly meeting at the Corral Bar at 8135 Willow St., Willow River, Minn. at 7 p.m. on the second Thursday of the month to visit with current members or join. Call 218-232-0941 for more information.
