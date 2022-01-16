Political caucuses are coming up February 1, 2022. What is a caucus you might ask? A caucus, or precinct caucus is a meeting for those interested in participating in and influencing the election of candidates. Caucuses kick off the next two years of political activity.
Who can participate/attend?
According to Minnesota State Statute (202A.16) a person can participate and vote at a precinct caucus if they: Are or will be eligible to vote in the next general election, reside in the precinct on the day the caucus is held, agree with the political party and its principles and have not or will not participate in another political party’s caucus in the same year.
If a person does not want to participate, they can still attend. The only requirement to attend is that the observer must sign a registration form.
What happens at a caucus?
The caucus meeting starts promptly at 7 p.m. Attendees are asked to register when they arrive. According to the Secretary of State website there are three main activities at a precinct caucus.
Choosing volunteers who will organize political activities in the precinct. This could include maintaining contact lists, holding political meetings and helping with campaign efforts.
Discussing issues and ideas for the party to support. A person can present an issue or idea for the party to support, called a resolution. If they convince other attendees to support their resolution, it will be taken to the next political convention. Eventually, the resolution could become part of the official party platform.
The choosing of delegates and alternates who will endorse candidates at future conventions also happens at a caucus. At future conventions, party delegates will endorse state and federal candidates, including for Governor. Political parties have different ways of choosing delegates at the precinct level caucus—contact the party for more information.
What does a precinct delegate do?
The elected delegates will meet with other delegates from around the county/district at the county/district party conventions and represent their precincts for a two year term. Different tasks are performed depending on if it is an even or odd year. When meeting in the even year, they: 1) elect delegates and alternates to represent the county/district party at district conventions and the state convention; 2) consider resolutions from the precinct caucuses to amend the state party’s platform; and 3) endorse a State House candidate and a State Senate candidate. When meeting in the odd year, they: 1) elect the executive committee of the county/district party; 2) amend the county/district party’s constitution as needed; 3) elect delegates and alternates to represent the county/district party at the State Central Committee which is the committee that elects the state party officers.
Whether you are a Republican, Democrat or anything in between and wish to be more involved in the choosing of elected officials, attend this year’s caucus. To find out where your local caucus is being held, use the precinct finder on the Minnesota Secretary of State website at https://www.sos.state.mn.us/elections-voting/how-elections-work/precinct-caucuses/.
