In honor of Father’s Day on Sunday, June 20, the Askov American asked area dads for their best advice. Here’s what they have to say:
East Central Superintendent Andy Almos
Has two children, ages six and 12
“My advice to my children is to always do your best and push yourself to grow. New experiences (those that scare you a little bit) are worth doing because it pushes you out of your comfort zone. These experiences expand your world and make you a more well rounded person.”
