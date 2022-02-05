With strains of COVID-19 heavily circulating, people are asking where they can get tested or find an at-home test. Below are options available to the public.
Testing sites
Pine County Public Health stated that testing sites can be found at Coborn’s in Mora (https://doineedacovid19test.com/), Essentia Health in Sandstone (https://www.essentiahealth.org/covid-19/covid-19-testing/), Fairview Health (https://mhealthfairview.org/conditions/covid-19), the North Branch Community Testing Site located at the former Nike outlet store at Tanger Outlet Mall (https://mncovidtestingappt.as.me/schedule.php), and at Gateway Clinic in Hinckley and Sandstone (https://gatewayclinic.com/covid-vaccine-request/).
Clinics listed above may require a physician visit before the test can be administered.
In-store home test kits
At-home test kits can be purchased at Speedway in Pine City, at Target in Cambridge, and Thrifty White in Hinckley and Sandstone, at Walgreens in Cambridge, and at Walmart in Pine City, though supplies are limited. If you have children (K-12), check with their school for free at-home test kits.
Online testing kits
Testing kits can be purchased online at Amazon at https://www.amazon.com/s?k=covid+19+test+kit+at+home&crid=UJCVBYF93ABF&sprefix=covid%2Caps%2C268&ref=nb_sb_ss_ts-doa-p_1_5, at Menards (must buy a pack of 12 to purchase) at https://www.menards.com/main/p-5832605973320220-c-6781.htm?tid=6646504663446700785&ipos=2, and at Vault at https://learn.vaulthealth.com/state-of-minnesota/.
Four free testing kits can be found and ordered at https://www.covidtests.gov/.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.