Willow River Area Seniors were able to celebrate graduation in person on May 28. Monica Mikrot, Salutatorian, and Kaylee Krzoska, Valedictorian, delivered addresses to their classmates. Diplomas were presented to the graduates by Bill Peel, Superintendent, David Prachar, Willow River School Board Chair, and Connie Mikrot, Willow River School Board Vice Chair.
