The Willow River dam project on the Willow River, is underway. The Willow River is a tributary of the Kettle River. According to Jason Boyle, State Dam Safety Engineer, the project began with an environmental study shortly after the flood damage in 2016. A final design was complete and a contractor was hired to do the work. Landwehr Construction, Inc. began work on the new rock arch rapids dam Friday, Nov. 20.
The project is expected to be complete before the spring run off in early March, said Boyle. He added that touch up work such as planting vegetation will be finished during the summer months.
According to the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources (DNR), the old dam was built in the 1940s and damaged in July, 2016. The DNR proposed to fill in the eroded channel and construct a series of rock arch weirs downstream of the existing dam, according to the restoration project assessment worksheet.
Boyle said the project includes restoring the lake to what it was before the damage.
The construction company is currently finishing tearing down the old dam. The next step is to
ivert water around the work area sometime during the week of December 21, weather permitting.
Once the river channel is dry, the new rock arch rapid foundation will be set.
“The layer base rocks are fairly big boulders,” Boyle said. “The rock arch rocks are five to six feet in diameter.”
He said a perk to the new dam style is that fish and other aquatic species will be able to swim up the river. The old dam created an impassable 10 foot barrier for the fish.
“The rock arch rapids will require very little maintenance and last many years,” said Boyle. “They are designed not to wash away in a large flood.”
