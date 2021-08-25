Askov, MN (55704)

Today

Partly cloudy skies during the morning hours will give way to cloudy skies and rain in the afternoon. High 71F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%..

Tonight

Rain early...then remaining cloudy with showers late. Potential for heavy rainfall. Low 56F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Rainfall near a half an inch.