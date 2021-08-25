A Hinckley woman has been charged with assault with a dangerous weapon and damage to property after allegedly throwing bricks through windows of a residence and at the woman inside.
On Aug. 18, at approximately 5:22 p.m., two Pine County Sheriff’s Office deputies were dispatched to an address on Tower Road in Hinckley based on a report of a naked female standing outside the complainant’s house who was breaking windows on her truck and house.
Deputies arrived at the residence and identified the suspect female as Sheila Starr Vandevere, 34, of Hinckley.
Deputies report that Vandevere was unclothed and uncooperative with deputies. She told them her kids were in the basement of the house. Vandevere was detained.
Deputies observed that three windows to the house were broken out, part of the siding was pulled from the wall, and the windshield was broken on a vehicle. Deputies observed several bricks on the hood of the vehicle, pieces of brick on the deck, and pieces of brick inside the house.
Deputies spoke to the resident, who said she was inside the house and heard her dog barking. She looked out the window and saw a naked woman hitting the windshield of her vehicle with a brick. The resident went to lock the front door and call 911 when the woman attempted to push the door open to enter the house. The resident said the woman then threw a brick through the window behind her, which hit the resident in the back of the head. The resident stated the impact caused her to bend over, but not fall over. The resident said she felt pain in her head, and a deputy observed a red mark on the back of her head.
The resident obtained a damage estimate related to her home and her vehicle with a total in excess of $10,000.
Vandevere faces two felony charges: second-degree assault with a dangerous weapon and first-degree damage to property. The maximum penalty for these charges is seven years in prison, a $14,000 fine, or both.
