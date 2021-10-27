Aaron Ray Prestegord
Aaron Ray Prestegord, age 44, died peacefully October 18, 2021 with his parents by his side, as a result of Creutzfeldt - Jakob disease.  He is survived by his parents, Rodney and Patrica (Nelson) Prestegord, brother Tony (Stacy) Fischer, nice Justine and nephew Alex, many aunts, uncles, and cousins, along with his Eagals family. He was preceded in death by his grandparents Erwin and Elizabeth (Betty) Prestegord, Hilding and Ethyle Nelson, aunt Esther Nelson and cousin Timothy Ness. 

Aaron was born in Stillwater MN and moved to Lindstrom MN in 1981 where he attended Chisago Lakes schools through graduation in 1995. He dabbled in a few different jobs before landing his career as a custodian at East Central Schools where he worked for 17 years. 

He loved music, jamming with his friend, and playing in bands. He was a self taught musician playing the drums and guitar along with singing. His friends in the music world gave Aaron the nickname “Freebird” due to his laid back free spirit personality. He would light up a room with his beautiful smile and contagious laugh. He enjoyed playing a good card game along with fishing and hunting on his family's land.

A visitation will be held from 10-11 a.m. followed by a service and a luncheon at Christ Lutheran Church in Marine on the St. Croix on Saturday, October 30, 2021. His burial will follow the luncheon, for those that wish to attend, at Oakland Cemetery in Marine on the St. Croix.  

Memorials will be used for a scholarship opportunity in Aaron's name at East Central School and for a Creutzfeldt - Jakob disease foundation. cjdfoundation.org 

