Angie Gangelhoff
April 20, 1932 - May 12, 2022
Angie Gangelhoff passed away early Thursday morning May 12 in the Sandstone Health Care Center at the age of 90.
Angie was born in Rock Creek Township on the farm April 20 1932 to Ben and Ida Kester. Her family moved a couple of times before finally settling in the Lake Eleven community west of Sandstone. She attended the Lake View grade school and then after completing the eighth grade she attended Sandstone High school where she graduated in 1950. On June 24 1950, she was united in marriage to Leonard Gangelhoff at the Kroschel Lutheran Church. They met at a dance and when Leonard saw her he said “that’s the girl I am going to marry.” They were blessed with 71 years together. To this marriage two daughters and three sons were born. Angie and Leonard lived in Hinckley for a few years and managed the Roxy Theater and then moved Sandstone where they have resided ever since.
Angie enjoyed her family and doing things together. They traveled all over the United States in a station wagon and went on many camping and fishing trips with all five children. She liked to sew clothes for her family, make special meals and try new recipes. A favorite of everyone’s especially her grandchildren, were her dough balls that she would make for special gatherings. Angie and Leonard also had a place on Beauty Lake (west of town) and spent as much time as they could there fishing, gardening and taking many friends and family on pontoon rides. Angie loved teaching all her grandchildren how to fish. The day always ended with a picnic on the deck by the water. She and Leonard also traveled to all 50 states and they loved playing cards with whoever would stop by for a visit. When she was still able to drive she drove for the county taking people to medical or other appointments. She also had a peanut route which at one time or another all five children went along and helped her to fill the peanut machines found in gas/service stations and other places of business. She was a long time member of the Sandstone Flower and Garden Club, served as organist at Peace Lutheran Church Finlayson for 41 years and was also a member of the Ladies Aid Guild at Peace.
Angie was involved with the American Field Service (AFS) and hosted two daughters. Mariko from Japan, who they remained close with over the years and with modern technology would Skype with her and her family, and Helen from New Zealand. In 1981 they spent two weeks in Japan visiting Mariko and her family. In 2002 they traveled to New Zealand to attend her grandson Iain’s wedding. Angie and Leonard spent five weeks touring both the north and south islands.
Angie was preceded in death by her husband Leonard, parents, Ben and Ida, sister Joyce, brothers Phil and Denny and son-in- law Craig Howard.
Angie is survived by her five children Diane Howard Sandstone, Dale (Kelly) Gangelhoff of Rochester, Dean (Jill) Gangelhoff of Brainerd, Daren (Mary) Gangelhoff of Eagan and Dorene (Steve) Oak of Shakopee, nine grandchildren and 15 great grandchildren all of whom were her pride and joy. Angie is also survived by her sister Marie (Ken) Cassman of Sandstone, Laura (Steve) McCaughan of Sandstone, and sisters in law Bernice Bergseth of Finlayson, Lucy Kester Sandstone, Ann Kester of Sandstone and many nieces and nephews.
A memorial service will be held at Peace Lutheran church, Finlayson on Saturday May 21 at 11 a.m. preceded by a visitation at 10 a.m. Cards and memorials can be mailed in C/O Diane Howard 415 Ct. Ave. N. Sandstone, MN 55072
