Ardis Jensen
September 30, 1936 - October 21, 2020
Ardis Jensen, 84, of Askov, Minn. passed away peacefully on Wednesday, October 21, 2020, at the Sandstone Health Care Center where she resided since February. She was born on September 30, 1936, in Worthington, Minn., to Carl and Gladys (Bearden) Anderson. She worked at her parent’s restaurant, A&W Drive-In as a roller skate server, and at her aunt Bertha’s cafe, graduating from Jackson High School in 1954. Ardis went on to earn an AA degree from Mankato Teachers College and Mankato Commercial College. After moving to Minneapolis, she worked at Standard Oil and Honeywell. While in Minneapolis, this Swede wed a Dane, Alfred Jensen, in October 1959. Son Doug was born the following year.
In 1970, they moved to Askov to raise their son while Ardis continued retail work at the Ben Franklin and Book Nook in Sandstone, and owned Jensen’s Gift Shop in Askov. Ardis also worked at the Askov American Newspaper in sales, as a columnist for Recipes and Remedies, and the Askov area column. Following AI’s retirement in 1992, they enjoyed being Winter Texans at Bit-O-Heaven Park in Donna, TX, where they made many life-long relationships over the 26 years they lived there. She made her mark as the only person that could cut a pie into seven even slices, volunteered on soup days, and at many other park events. She loved going with friends to music jams, dances, bingo and cards. She especially enjoyed working for Enjoyable Tours, which took visitors to parts of Texas and Mexico. During summers in Askov, they operated a lawn service.
Ardis was a loving wife, mother and grandmother devoted to her family; she especially treasured her granddaughter, Marissa. She was a selfless, one-of-a-kind person, who was also devoted to her community. She was a long-time Sandstone women’s bowling league secretary, Pine County Historical Society Board member, Askov Fair Board member including craft vendor coordinator, Bethlehem Lutheran Church treasurer, Askov Garden Club member, and North Star Homemakers president and member. Ardis was an accomplished bowler enjoyed traveling, crafting, flower gardening, cooking, pickling and baking - she was an excellent cook. She had an unparalleled ability to remember people and names of those she met 40-50 years earlier. She was also an avid Minnesota Twins fan and attended many games with family including the 1991 World Series.
Ardis was preceded in death by her parents; sister, Audrey (Bill) Matuska; aunt, Bertha Anderson; and nephew, Craig Matuska. She is survived by her husband of 61 years, Alfred; son, Doug (Kathy); granddaughter, Marissa (boyfriend Sam Brickley) - all of Duluth; nieces, Sandy Matuska (John Hockema) of Lake City and Evelyn (Ernest) Borchardt of Askov; nephews, Dan (Jackie) Matuska of Pine City and Donald (Pam) Jorgensen of Manchester, NH; brother-in-law, Otto Jensen of Billings, MT, and many nephews and nieces and their families.-
Ardis will be greatly missed by her family and friends. Due to COVID-19 pandemic, no services will be held at this time. A memorial gathering will be held at a later date.
The family would like to thank health care heroes at Sandstone Health Care Center, St. Croix Hospice and Essentia Health St. Mary’s. Hospital in Sandstone and Duluth.
To leave an online condolence, please visit the guest book at www.methvenfuneralhome.com.
Memorials in Ardis’ memory can made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.
Arrangements by Methven Funeral and Cremation Services of Sandstone, MN.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.