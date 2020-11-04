Ardis Jensen

Askov, MN (55704)

Today

Periods of rain. Thunder possible. Morning high of 60F with temps falling to near 45. SSW winds shifting to NW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90%..

Tonight

Showers early with some clearing overnight. Areas of freezing rain possible. Low 26F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.