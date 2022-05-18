Barbara K. Moen
December 11, 1937 - May 11, 2022
Barbara Kathleen (Koski) Moen, age 84, of Finlayson, Minn. passed away on Wednesday, May 11, 2022, at her home with her family by her side.
Barbara was born on a cold and blustery day in Minneapolis, Minn. on December 11, 1937, to Bernard and Bernice (Knowlton) Koski. She grew up in the Finlayson area with her brother and sisters, graduating from Finlayson High School in 1955 with the honor of being the class Salutatorian. After graduation, Barbara moved to Minneapolis, working as a secretary for Charles Schultz before he was known for the Peanuts. She also worked for the Bureau of Engraving. Barbara always loved to learn new things, attending classes at the University of Minnesota to expand her education.
When her mother became ill, Barbara moved back to Finlayson to take care of her family. She worked for Dr. RM Christiansen as a dental assistant in Hinckley where she met her future husband, Thor. On September 26, 1959, Thor and Barbara were married in Hinckley. Barbara and Thor made their home in the Hinckley area, where they raised their children and enjoyed being part of the community. In 2002 Barbara and Thor moved to the Finlayson area, where they retired and enjoyed the country life. Barbara was a member of the Peace Lutheran Quilters and The Women of Peace Lutheran. There were many things Barbara enjoyed doing, such as traveling, gardening, camping, and quilting. If you wanted to see Barbara’s face light up with smiles though all you had to do was see her spending time with her children and her grandchildren. This special time is what brought Barbara the most joy.
Barbara is preceded in death by her beloved husband, Thor; son, Mitchell; parents, Bernard and Bernice; brother, Norman; sister, Carole; father-in-law and mother-in-law, Alfred and Viola.
Barbara is survived by daughters, Rachael (Mark) Henkel, Finlayson, Elizabeth “Beth” Hulegaard, Fridley; sisters, Judith (Marvin) LaValle, Hinckley, Jayne Iverson, Circle Pines; nine grandchildren; eleven great grandchildren with a great grandson due in July; numerous nieces, nephews, and friends.
A memorial service will be held for Barbara at 2 p.m. on Sunday, May 22, 2022, at Peace Lutheran Church in Finlayson, Minn. with Pastor Donald Ploege officiating. Visitation will take place on Saturday, May 21, 2022, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Peace Lutheran Church and one hour prior to the service on Sunday at the church. Burial will take place at the Finnish Lutheran Cemetery in Finlayson following the service.
Arrangements by Methven and Cremation Services of Sandstone, MN. www.methvenfuneralhome.com
