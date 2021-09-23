Beverly J. Waldack
February 5, 1943 - September 2, 2021
Beverly J. Waldack, age 78, of Bruno, Minn. passed away on September 2 at the Sandstone Health Care Center.
Beverly was born in Minneapolis, Minn. on February 5, 1943 to John and Gladys Pafko. She married Brad Waldack in Eden Prairie, Minn on May 29, 1971, they celebrated their 50th anniversary this year.
Beverly retired from Prudential Insurance Company where she worked as an underwriter, then systems analyst for 26 years. After retiring from Prudential, she went on to volunteer at East Central Schools for many years before working in the office for the St. Croix Camp for Girls until it closed. Then she began working as the East Central Community Education secretary until her retirement in 2015. Beverly was also active with East Central school activities, was a Brownie Leader and worked with 4-H. She won awards for her barrel racing during her time in 4-H. Beverly was also a Life Member of the National Rifle Assocation. She was a certified range officer and gun safety instructor, working for many years at the Woodrow Wilson Gun Club and Shooting Range V.F.W. Post #1491 in Mpls, Minn. She also competed in shooting sports, winning numerous awards at Camp Perry and other marksmanship competitions.
Beverly is survived by her husband Brad L. Waldack, her daughters; Beth Sutcliffe and Brenda Robertson, granddaughter Lauren Robertson and grandson Riley Robertson, her identical twin sister; Barbara Knapp and one brother Johnny Pafko.
