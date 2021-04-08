Beverly Tew
A memorial service will be held for Beverly Tew on April 14 at 11 a.m. at St Patrick’s Catholic Church in Hinckley. Lunch and fellowship to follow.
Updated: April 9, 2021 @ 9:15 am
