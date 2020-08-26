Billy McKee
Billy McKee, 83, resident of Moose Lake, passed away December 16, 2019, in Augustana Mercy Care Center, Moose Lake. He was born in Nemadji, Barnum Township, to Vernon I. and Mayme McKee January 5, 1936.
After a few years, the family moved to a farm on Little Oak Lake. While growing up and helping on the farm, Billy attended school in Moose Lake until enlisting in the Army. After his honorable discharge, Billy also bought a farm on Little Oak Lake where he farmed for many years until selling and purchasing another farm near Kerrick. He farmed and belonged to the Operating Engineers for several decades, operating mostly large excavators. Billy worked for a few different construction companies; mostly Nels Nelson of Duluth. He was well known within the construction industry for his excellent operating abilities and the knowledge of the construction trade in general. He retired in 1998. Billy also knew how to have fun; there was never a dull moment when he was around and had a laugh that made everyone around him enjoy being with him. Billy is dearly missed by all who knew and loved him.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Louise; parents, Vernon and Mayme McKee; daughter, Peggy; stepdaughter, Brenda Lathrop; sisters, Carol and Leona; and brothers, Jack, Dale, Bob, Dickie and Wayne.
Billy is survived by his daughters, Sue Wiederich, Gail (Ron) Schneider, Betsy (Mark) Legg, and Sandy (Darren) Gibbs; stepsons, Richard and Ronald (Debbie) Lathrop; stepdaughters, Sherry (Greg) Somrock and Sharon (Steve) Hoff; six grandchildren; five stepgrandchildren; and six stepgrandchildren; sister, Marion (Bob) Sadler; brothers, Jerry (Lorine) McKee and Danny (Crickett) McKee; and many nephews and nieces.
Visitation: 12 noon until the 1 p.m. Celebration of Life on Saturday, August 29, 2020, at Oak Lake Lutheran Church, 53131 Shadow Oak Road, Kerrick. Inurnment will be held in Oak Lake Lutheran Cemetery.
