Boyd A. Beccue
Boyd Alan Beccue, 73, of Monticello, Minn. passed away peacefully on September 11, 2021, with his family by his side and his wife holding his hand. He was preceded in death by parents Gale B. Beccue and Shirley (Anderson) Beccue of Blackduck, Minn., and his beloved cousin, David H. Wood. He is survived by his wife of 40 years, Jane; sister Karen (Richard) Fox; daughters Candace (John) Randle, Courtney (Todd) Bouman, and Hillary (Cullan) Luther; son Judson (Kayla) Beccue; and grandchildren Aivary and Aidan Bouman, Ryann and Jonathan Randle, Sawyer, Asher and Ryker Beccue and Wyn Luther with another granddaughter on the way.
Boyd was born in Kelliher, Minnesota and was a 1966 graduate of Willow River High School. He graduated from the University of Minnesota in 1971 where he participated in the ROTC. He went on to serve his country during the Vietnam War and was honorably discharged as a Captain in the United States Army. He received his Juris Doctor with honors from the University of Minnesota Law School in 1979 and practiced law for 32 years; 20 as Kandiyohi County Attorney. Boyd was the 2007 president of the Minnesota County Attorneys Association and served on the board of directors. He was a member, president or director of several organizations close to his heart, including the Willmar American Legion Post 167, Kandiyohi County Historical Society, Ducks Unlimited, Turn in Poachers, the Jaycees, the Willmar Blue Line Club and a founding board member of Willmar Cardinal Pride.
In his spare time, he enjoyed attending his grandchildren’s sporting events, hunting and spending time in Northern Minnesota. He was an avid collector of patent medicine bottles and was working on a book about Minnesota Patent Medicines from 1860 - 1920. He was profoundly loved by his wife and children and will be remembered for his dry wit, encyclopedic knowledge and steadfast dedication to his family. A memorial, at which friends and family can celebrate Boyd’s life, will be held at a later date.
