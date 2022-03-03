Brian M. Lundgren
April 14, 1944 - January 30, 2022
Our brother and uncle Brian Melvin Lundgren was born April 14, 1944 in Askov Minn. He passed away at the Minneapolis Minn., Veterans Hospital on January 30, 2022 having lived a full life of 77 years, 9 months, 16 days. Brian was the first of four boys in the Lundgren family, joined later by sister Suzy. As a youngster, he had a vivid imagination and his dad once commented, ‘Where does he get these ideas from?’ He had a lot of ideas and he enjoyed his imagination.
After high school Brian served in the Army which included a tour of duty in Germany performing maintenance on mobile generators. Brian was married to Lindy Lou Tutt on October 19, 1968. They remained married for nearly 51 years and were always a close couple. Lindy died in August of 2019, and Brian’s was a much lonelier life after her passing. Brian also looked after Lindy’s mother Joyce until her passing in October of 2021.
Brian worked at a number of different jobs, including many years as a heavy diesel truck mechanic. He also drove a city bus in the Minneapolis Metro area.
Brian’s love of the outdoors taught him hobbies like shooting, hunting and fishing. He would recall many of those trips, who all was there and what was accomplished. To look at pictures that were taken on these trips was a delight.
Brian is survived by brothers Duane, Kenneth and Curtis and sister Suzanne. Rest in peace, beloved brother and uncle.
