Bryan P. Storebo
July 20, 1995 - December 23, 2021
Bryan Patrick Storebo passed away unexpectedly on December 23, 2021. He blessed his family with was 26 years of happiness.
Bryan was born on July 20, 1995 in St. Cloud, Minn. to Erick Storebo and Kathleen “Katie” Foley.
He attended Richmond Elementary, Rocori Middle School, East Central Middle School and East Central High School. Most recently he resided in Bruno, Minn. and worked in underground utility for Morty Construction
Bryan had many hobbies which included movies and music, drawing, painting, tattooing, fishing, riding motorcycle and ATV’s, shooting guns and hanging out with his family and friends. Two things that Bryan was know for was always being able to make people laugh and coming up with something fun to do where ever he was.
Bryan is survived by his mother, Kathleen “Katie” (Mark) Petermeier of Richmond, Minn.; his father, Erick (Katie) Storebo of Bruno, Minn.; his brothers, Shaughnessy Storebo of Bruno, Minn. and Grady Petermeier of Richmond, Minn.; his sisters, Megan and Sydney Storebo of Bruno, Minn. ; his step sister, Alexis Nestor of Bruno, Minn.; his grandparents, Sandra (Darrell) Vink of Bruno, Minn., Edward (Melinda) Storebo of Pine City, Minn., Paul and Joann Foley of Richmond, Minn., his great-grandmother, Alyce Jorgensen of Finlayson, Minn., as well as many aunts, uncles and cousins.
A celebration of life will be held to honor the memory of Bryan on January 8, 2021 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Rutledge Community Center.
“I know how much you miss me. I see the pain inside your heart, but I am not so far away. We really aren’t apart.”
Arrangements by Methven Funeral and Cremation Services of Sandstone, MN. www.methvenfuneralhome.com
