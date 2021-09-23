Carole J. Maloney
September 10, 1944 - September 11, 2021
The world lost a beloved wife, mother, grandmother, sister, and friend on September 11, 2021. Surrounded by family, she peacefully passed away in her sleep after a brave battle with Lewy Body Dementia and returned home to her savior and heavenly family. Carole Jean Maloney (Ball), “Granny,” was born September 10, 1944, in the village of Bruno, Minnesota, to Ruth and Frederick Ball. She graduated from Askov High School in 1962. After that, she moved to Bloomington, Minnesota, where she lived with her sister, Darlene, and her brother-in-law Myron Gruett, and started working at 3M where she met her husband, Paul.
Carole and Paul went on to get married on August 1, 1964. They would later raise four children, moving from Eagan, Minnesota to San Diego, California, as she always dreamed of living out west. Later in life, she was able to return to Askov, Minn. where she played a large role in the Askov community, Bethlehem Lutheran Church community and stayed very involved with her family and friends. Granny is remembered for her love of animals, shopping, and her great cooking, even if she did occasionally burn the garlic toast. She and her contagious laugh will be greatly missed by all who had the opportunity to know her.
Carole is preceded in death by her mother Ruth, siblings George, Hank and Darlene. She is survived by her husband Paul, brother Donald, sister Margaret “Margi”, children Jennifer (Mike), Mark (Yvette), Melissa and Patrick (Hollie), many nieces and nephews, grandchildren Brady, Jessica, Chloe, Connor, Kyle (Marissa), Kenny (Skyler), Mikey (Kayla), Kayleigh, Sofia, Murphy and Sawyer, and her great-grandchildren Destiny, Molly, and Harper. She also held a special place in her heart for Sammy and Hannah.
Friends and family are invited to say a final goodbye at Bethlehem Lutheran Church on Sunday, October 3, 2021, at 2 in the afternoon.
Arrangements by Methven Funeral and Cremation Services of Sandstone, MN.
