Catherine G. Belcher
Belcher, Catherine “Katie” Galvin, age 80, passed away peacefully on Sunday, March 29, 2020. Born on October 1, 1939, to VanDetta and Elmer Galvin, she was the youngest of nine brothers and sisters. She married Ernest Jones and had three sons, Greg, Tim and Scott.
Katie truly lived life to the fullest. She enjoyed traveling and spending time with family and friends. She is preceded in death by her son, Scott. Katie is survived by her loving husband, William Belcher; brother, Patrick; sons, Greg Jones (Julie) of Eagan, MN, Tim Jones (Laura) of Eau Claire, WI; grandchildren, Nathan, Allyson, Nicholas and Callie; and many nieces and nephews.
A private burial was held at Acacia Park Cemetery. A memorial service will be held at a later date.
Published in the Askov American September 17, 2020
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.