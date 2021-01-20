Connor P. Olson
January 11, 1999 - January 14, 2021
On Thursday January 14, 2021 Connor Olson unexpectedly passed away at the age of 22. Connor was born in Mora, Minn. to Jason and Marchell (Youngberg) Olson. He grew up in Hinckley and graduated from Hinckley-Finlayson High School in 2017.
Connor was very close to his brother Andy and Grandmother Marie. He was very helpful and would do anything his Grandmother asked, “he was finally tall enough to clean the gutters with just a small step ladder.”
Connor had a passion for the outdoors, especially hunting and fishing. If you were ever looking for him, he was probably on one of Minnesota’s many lakes. Throughout his school years, he played baseball and football. He also enjoyed snowmobiling.
Connor was preceded in death by his Grandfather Walter “Pete” and two cousins Jessica and Jenae. He is survived by his father Jason (Michelle) Olson of Askov, mother Marchell (Steve) Youngberg of Finlayson, brother Andy (Abby) Olson of Hinckley, grandmother: Marie Olson of Hinckley, Connie Schmidt of Fort Ripley, grandfather Raymond (Crystal) Youngberg of Askov, uncle: Jeff (Patty) Olson of Hinckley, Dawson Youngberg of Askov, aunt Jan (Zane) Johnson of Hinckley, girlfriend Athens Crouse of Isle and many cousins.
Gathering of Family and Friends
Saturday, January 23, 2021
2 p.m. - 4 p.m.
Tatting-Methven Funeral and Cremation Services
402 Lawler Avenue
Hinckley, Minnesota 55037
Celebration of Life Following the Gathering
Saturday January 23, 2021
4 p.m. to ?
Food and drinks will be provided. Bring your own alcohol and stories of Connor to share with everyone.
Cloverdale Senior Hall
38736 Cloverdale Rd.
Hinckley, MN 55037
Arrangements by Tatting Methven Funeral and Cremation Services, Hinckley, Minnesota, www.methvenfuneralhome.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.