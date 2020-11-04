Dale Eppenberger
May 27, 1944 - October 19, 2020
Dale Eppenberger, 76, Coon Rapids, died Monday, October 19, 2020, in Mercy Hospital-Unity Campus, due to COVID-19. He was born on May 27, 1944, to Thomas and Viola Eppenberger at their home in Wagner Twp., Aitkin County. Dale attended school in McGrath where he enjoyed his love of playing football and graduated in 1963. He began his hard work ethic by helping many of the farmers in the Wagner Twp. area. Dale worked for a short time at a packing plant in St. Peter and later at Northland Ski Company in St. Paul. On January 9, 1965, Dale married Lorraine Good and to this union three children were born. In 1966, Dale began a 37 and a half year career at Ford Motor Company in St. Paul and was a member of UAW Local 879. Dale lived in Lino Lakes/Circle Pines area for much of his life. On September 12, 2014, Dale married Sally Nelson. Dale enjoyed dancing throughout his life whether it was polka, country, ballroom, Latin, or competition. He also enjoyed fishing, hunting, snowmobiling, traveling to AZ and FL, and most recently took up golf and loved learning the game. Dale’s greatest love was attending sporting events of his grandchildren. He will truly be remembered for his big heart, caring for others, hard work ethic, and helping others with their projects. He was preceded in death by his parents: Thomas and Viola Eppenberger; a sister: Irene Couture; and a granddaughter: Kaylie.
Dale will be lovingly remembered by his wife, Sally; three children: Brad (Janet) Eppenberger; Brenda (Rob) Weaver; and Bryon (Nancy) Eppenberger and their mom: Lorraine Eppenberger; nine grandchildren: Jessica, Cassidy, Jarad, Shane, Matthew, Blake, Caitlin, Tyler, and Sydney; sister: Sandy (Larry) Schoenrock; Sally’s daughters: Tracy (James) DeLong and Tamara (Robert) Jones; five step grandchildren: Danielle, Casey, Grace, Rachel and Ryan; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Due to COVID-19, services will not be held immediately and are being planned at another time in the spring. It was Dale’s wishes to be cremated and have some of his cremains be spread near his deer hunting stand where he truly loved to be.
Arrangements by Hamlin-Hansen-Kosloski Funeral Home, Moose Lake.
