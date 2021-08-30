Daniel B. Moran
November 12, 1946 - August 15, 2021
Daniel Benedict Moran, age 74, of Askov, Minnesota passed away at his home in Askov on August 15, 2021. Daniel is a Vietnam veteran and a retired member of the USMC, who was proud to serve his country.
Daniel is preceded in death by his parents, Orville and Luella (Forcier) Moran and his son Aaron James Moran.
Daniel is survived by his loving wife of 52 years, Lynda Joy (Kobett) Moran; his sons and daughters, Lance Benjamin (Kristin Lee Riebe) Moran, Carrie Lynn Moran, Brian Daniel Moran, Christopher Lawerane Moran, Jon Robert Moran; twelve grandchildren and two great grandchildren.
A memorial service will be held for Daniel on Saturday, August 21, 2021 at 11 a.m. at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints in Askov, Minn., with President Larry Johnsen officiating.
Arrangements by Methven Funeral and Cremation Services of Sandstone, MN. www.methvenfuneralhome.com
